KOH SAMUI, Thailand (AP) — Police in Thailand have arrested three Frenchmen in connection with the killing of one of their countrymen on the southern resort island of Samui.

Samui police chief Col. Paitoon Krajajang said Friday the three had confessed to their parts in the Wednesday night shooting at a restaurant of 44-year-old Laurent Lacques Jean Delacherie. Police believe a business dispute was the cause.

Surat Thani provincial police chief Maj. Gen Apichart Boonsriroj said the man suspected of shooting, identified by his passport as Georges Michel, was captured Thursday after fleeing to the mainland.

The other two suspects — Cyrille Jean Paul Larignon, owner of the restaurant where the killing took place, and Yves Claude Daniel Climent — are accused of helping to dispose of the body.