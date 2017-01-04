BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister is vowing to crack down on the country’s private van transportation industry after a fiery crash that killed 25 people.
Thailand has one of the highest traffic fatality rates in the world, and vans — especially used for commuting — have been involved in a number of accidents involving multiple deaths.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Wednesday he will tighten regulations on van transport in response to revelations that the van driver responsible for the crash may have skirted regulations and not gotten enough sleep, causing him to doze off while driving.
The van had been on its way to Bangkok from eastern Thailand on Monday when it swerved over the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
- Pete Carroll says Seahawks' offer to Golden Tate in 2014 'didn't get communicated really well'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.