BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s military government is seeking to collect at least 12 billion baht ($360 million) in unpaid taxes and penalties from a prime minister toppled in a coup 11 years ago, in what his supporters consider a continuing political vendetta.
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said Wednesday that in order to avoid a March 31 legal deadline on collecting the money, the Revenue Department will present a formal tax assessment covering Thaksin Shinawatra’s sale of shares in his telecommunications company to a Singapore state holding company, which will keep alive the government’s claim on the money.
The sale totaled 73.3 billion baht ($1.88 billion). His supporters have challenged the tax bill, saying it is politically motivated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.