BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has heard year-old charges against a pro-democracy activist arrested over the weekend, as authorities sought to discourage commemorations of the anniversary of the country’s 1932 transition from an absolute to constitutional monarchy.

Bangkok’s military court released Rangsiman Rome on bail Monday on the conditions that he does not incite unrest or leave the country.

Rangsiman’s lawyer said he was arrested Sunday to prevent him from attending a forum critical of the military government’s 179 billion baht ($5.27 billion) Thai-Chinese rail project. Other activists reported being harassed on Saturday, the anniversary of the end of absolute monarchy and birth of Thai democracy.

Rangsiman was arrested last year for violating a ban on political gatherings of more than five people and for handing out leaflets opposing a junta-imposed constitution.