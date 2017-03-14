BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities say they have seized 21 rhinoceros horns smuggled from Ethiopia worth almost $5 million.
The bags carrying the horns were discovered Friday in a random customs search at Bangkok’s main airport. The bags’ owners fled as officers searched their bags and have not been apprehended.
Customs officials said Tuesday the horns are unusually large and pristine. It’s the second time in two years that rhino horns have been seized at the airport.
Rhinoceros horns, blood, skin and urine are in high demand across Asia for their use in traditional Chinese medicine.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- If tech giants like Amazon add to Seattle traffic congestion, do they pay for it? | Traffic Lab Q&A
The World Wildlife Fund says very few rhinos survive outside national parks and reserves, and some species are endangered. Experts who examined the smuggled horns concluded that the poachers who obtained them must have killed the rhinos.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.