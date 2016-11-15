ABILENE, Texas (AP) — A Christian university in Texas says some students no longer attend the school after images were posted online of a white student in blackface exclaiming: “I’m a strong black woman.”
A student wearing an Abilene Christian University shirt and shorts is seen with her face covered in black. She also applies some oversized red lips. Others are heard laughing in the background.
University President Phil Schubert has apologized for the posting and says the school doesn’t tolerate harassment
The university said via Twitter that administrators met Monday with those involved and that they are no longer enrolled. It’s not clear how many students were involved or whether they were expelled or left the school on their own.
Abilene is about 150 miles west of Fort Worth.
