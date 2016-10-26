ABILENE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 run-over death of a man who refused to buy beer for the underage youth.

Prosecutors say Emmanuel Diaz was sentenced Tuesday in Abilene. Investigators say Diaz was 16 when he ran over and killed 58-year-old Jesse Cortinez on Oct. 31, 2014.

Diaz was tried as an adult and convicted Friday of murder and deadly conduct.

Authorities say Cortinez refused to buy beer for Diaz after the minor approached the adult outside a convenience store.

Prosecutors say the deadly conduct charge for Diaz involved an unrelated drive-by shooting hours earlier. He received 10 years on that conviction, to run concurrently with the life sentence.

Diaz must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.