AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has formally stopped helping the U.S. government provide aid and services to refugees, citing alleged safety concerns.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that Texas would withdraw from the federally funded refugee resettlement program unless the state’s demands for stricter refugee vetting were met.

Abbott said Friday that federal authorities failed to meet those demands, and he announced Texas’ official withdrawal. The move follows withdrawals by Kansas and New Jersey.

A judge had already rejected Texas’ efforts to halt the arrival of new refugees from Syria after last year’s deadly attacks in Paris. Friday’s move means Texas will stop facilitating refugee services and benefits covered by federal funding.

The White House recently announced the U.S. will strive to take in 110,000 refugees from around the world next year.