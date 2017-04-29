HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s district attorney has dropped a murder charge against an Ohio man mistakenly identified as the suspect in a 1979 shooting.
Authorities arrested 69-year-old Leon Dudley last year in Ohio and extradited him to Houston where he was charged with attempted murder.
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged Saturday that police got it wrong. A spokesman says Dudley had never been to Texas before his arrest, wasn’t right-handed, wasn’t heavy set and didn’t have a scar on his face that witnesses described.
The spokesman says the only things Dudley and the actual suspect had in common were similar names and birthdates.
It’s unknown if police are still searching for the person who killed one man and wounded another while firing into a crowd during an argument in 1979.
