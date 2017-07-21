AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state panel has suspended the medical license of a Texas doctor who federal authorities say wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people.
A disciplinary committee of the Texas Medical Board took the action Thursday against 56-year-old Howard Gregg Diamond. His practice was based in Sherman, north of Dallas.
The board says in a statement that Diamond “poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” The suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.
A federal indictment unsealed last week alleges that Diamond began issuing prescriptions in 2010 that had no legitimate medical purpose.
Most Read Stories
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Amazon isn't technically dominant, but it pervades our lives VIEW
People who received the prescriptions died in Texas and Oklahoma.
An attorney for Diamond wasn’t immediately available for comment Friday.