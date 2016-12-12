KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — The Texas attorney general is criticizing a school district’s decision to remove a portion of a poster that included a biblical verse recited by Linus in the film “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Attorney General Ken Paxton says in a statement that the so-called Merry Christmas law adopted in 2013 means schools can’t “silence a biblical reference to Christmas.”
He said Thursday that the decision by officials in Killeen, north of Austin, is an “attack on religious liberty.”
But KWTX-TV reports that Killeen administrators argue school employees are not permitted to impose their personal beliefs on students.
A staffer had placed the poster on a school door. It shows Linus and the line from the gospel of Luke: “unto you is born this day in the city of David a savior.”
