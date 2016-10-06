IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nine men have been charged with aggravated kidnapping after 41 men were found being held against their will in what were supposedly drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Police have charged six men with aggravated kidnapping and one with unlawful restraint in Irving, a Dallas suburb. Fort Worth police have charged three men with aggravated kidnapping and kidnapping.
The investigation began Tuesday, when Irving police responded after a caller reported seeing a man being chased by three others. The man said he had escaped from a house where officers found 30 men being held against their will.
As officials investigated they were told of a similar home in Fort Worth. Officers there found 11 more men being held against their will.
