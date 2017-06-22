DALLAS (AP) — A Texas police officer charged with murder in May in the fatal shooting of a black teenager leaving a party is facing two aggravated assault charges in an unrelated incident.

Court records show a Dallas County grand jury recommended Thursday that former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver be charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to an April traffic accident that happened while he was off-duty. A previous statement from the Dallas Police Department said Oliver had drawn his gun and pointed it at the ground after he was rear-ended.

Dallas officers at the time of the accident in April determined no offense had occurred.

Oliver was fired and charged with murder after the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards while he was a passenger in a car.