SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say a police officer is in serious condition after a fatal gunfight outside an apartment complex in San Antonio.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says officers responded early Wednesday to a disturbance call at the complex where investigators believed a home invasion may have occurred.
McManus says one officer confronted three suspects in a car and began struggling with the driver. He says a back-seat passenger got out of the car and began firing, striking the officer at least once.
McManus says it appears the wounded officer and at least one other officer returned fire, killing the alleged gunman.
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- Seattle police after organizer cancels popular Magnuson Park movie nights: ‘The park is safe’
- Dining on roadkill: Washington residents gather 1,600 deer, elk in law's first year VIEW
The chief says the injured officer, a four-year department veteran, underwent surgery for a stomach wound.
The car’s driver and the second passenger were taken into custody.