LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A South Texas police chief says a murder suspect who wounded three police officers in an exchange of gunfire had taken the service weapon of one officer to fire on the others.
Laredo Chief Claudio Trevino said during a news conference Tuesday that suspect Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez used his own weapon during a June 2 confrontation outside a convenience store to wound officer Mario Casares.
Rodriguez then took Casares’ weapon and kept firing. It’s not clear whether the others were injured by Rodriguez’s own weapon or the officer’s.
Trevino says the video reveals that Rodriguez likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound rather than being shot by an officer.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
Rodriguez was being sought in the shooting death of his girlfriend.
The officers were treated and released from San Antonio hospitals.