DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of killing his uncle during a land dispute in Texas was arrested after coming to Florida to attend NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2lDHvC4 ) reports 50-year-old Joe Earl Smith told police who arrested him Thursday that he was in town “for the races.”
Daytona Beach Shores police spokesman Lt. Mike Fowler says Smith’s family had informed investigators he was likely heading to Florida for the Daytona 500.
Officers spotted his SUV parked in a lot next to City Hall.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
Fowler says Smith told investigators he shot 68-year-old Jack Smith over a land dispute in Marion County, Texas. Joe Smith told authorities his family had been evicted.
He’s being held without bond. Records don’t say whether he has a lawyer.
___
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.