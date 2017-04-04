Share story

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) — A North Texas man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally veering his car into a passing motorcycle, injuring the two riders.

Another motorcyclist who was wearing a camera recorded the 2015 crash near Granbury and the video was shared broadly across social media.

Sixty-nine-year-old William Sam Crum was sentenced last week after being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Crum was unable to post bail after being jailed in the days after the wreck and has been incarcerated since that time.

The video showed Crum pulling over and the second cyclist yelled: “What were you doing? You hit them.”

Crum responded: “I don’t care.”

He initially claimed an insect bit him, causing him to swerve into the motorcycle as it tried to pass him.

