BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for forcing his teenage daughter to work as a prostitute.
The Harris County district attorney’s office says a 46-year-old resident of Baytown was sentenced Monday after earlier pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution.
Authorities say the man took his daughter to truck stops to offer sex in exchange for money that he then took from her.
The girl, who was 16 at the time, told investigators she would have multiple customers in a night.
Authorities say the father also placed an online ad featuring his daughter as an escort.
He was first arrested in June 2015.
The Associated Press is not naming the man because it could identify his daughter, a sex-crime victim.
