Nation & World Texas has executed inmate Christopher Wilkins for 2005 double slaying; first US execution of 2017 Originally published January 11, 2017 at 4:41 pm The Associated Press HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed inmate Christopher Wilkins for 2005 double slaying; first US execution of 2017.
