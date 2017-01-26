Nation & World Texas has executed convicted killer Terry Edwards for a fatal holdup at a restaurant in 2002. Originally published January 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm Share story The Associated Press HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed convicted killer Terry Edwards for a fatal holdup at a restaurant in 2002. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryTrump plan for tax on Mexico exports raises eyebrows in Asia Previous StoryScientists take first step in growing human stem cells in animals
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.