DALLAS (AP) — An election judge in Texas has been fired for a Facebook post that included a racial slur.
The Dallas Morning News (http://www.dallasnews.com ) reports that during a Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Randy Smith initially told officials he didn’t remember what he had posted.
But a county official displayed an iPad in front of Smith showing comments he had made last summer that included a derogatory term for blacks. Smith then acknowledged he made the comments but asked for leniency.
Smith had worked for nearly 20 years as a Democratic Party election judge, supervising a polling place on election days.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Seahawks' loss to Saints: 'A lot needs to be fixed'
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Bellevue now Washington’s biggest majority-minority city
- Seahawks GM John Schneider must fix offensive line before NFL trade deadline | Larry Stone
After the meeting, the 43-year-old said he had been angry because he had been stabbed by a black man at a group home and was exercising his “constitutional right.”
___
Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.