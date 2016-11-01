DALLAS (AP) — An election judge in Texas has been fired for a Facebook post that included a racial slur.

The Dallas Morning News (http://www.dallasnews.com ) reports that during a Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Randy Smith initially told officials he didn’t remember what he had posted.

But a county official displayed an iPad in front of Smith showing comments he had made last summer that included a derogatory term for blacks. Smith then acknowledged he made the comments but asked for leniency.

Smith had worked for nearly 20 years as a Democratic Party election judge, supervising a polling place on election days.

After the meeting, the 43-year-old said he had been angry because he had been stabbed by a black man at a group home and was exercising his “constitutional right.”

