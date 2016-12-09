SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio-area deputy who died this week after her vehicle plunged into a water-filled sinkhole is being remembered as a caring and giving person.
The San Antonio Express-News reports (http://bit.ly/2hdJJ8A ) a funeral service was held Friday night for 68-year-old Deputy Dora Linda Nishihara (nee-shee-HAR’-uh).
Nishihara was a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy who worked as a courthouse bailiff. In her law enforcement career, she had also worked for the FBI and the San Antonio Police Department.
Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau says Nishihara affected people because “of her heart and her gift of life.”
Most Read Stories
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Light snowfall expected in Seattle tonight; Snohomish County could see more
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
Nishihara’s brother, Pastor Israel Solis, said his sister was a “woman of valor.”
Nishihara wasn’t working Sunday when her vehicle went into the sinkhole, which appeared after a sewer line ruptured during heavy rain.
___
Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.