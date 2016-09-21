HEMPSTEAD, Texas (AP) — Leaders of a Texas county have approved a $1.8 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Sandra Bland, who died in jail days after being arrested last year.

Waller County commissioners on Wednesday formally approved the Houston-area county’s portion of the settlement.

An overall $1.9 million settlement was disclosed by Bland family attorneys last week although the Department of Public Safety, also a defendant in the suit, has said it has not settled litigation and is not a party to the county’s agreement.

Authorities have said Bland, who was from the Chicago area, killed herself three days after being stopped by white Texas trooper for a minor traffic offense. Trooper Brian Encinia was later fired and charged with misdemeanor perjury related to Bland’s arrest.