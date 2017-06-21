AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has been suspended for 20 days without pay after an internal investigation of a handcuffed suspect who killed himself in the back of the officer’s patrol car.

Officer Iven Wall was suspended for violating the Austin Police Department’s pat-down procedures before 19-year-old Zachary Anam’s January death.

The Austin American-Statesman reports interim Police Chief Brian Manley imposed the punishment after a disciplinary hearing Wednesday.

Anam was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Barton Creek Square Mall. While en route to police headquarters, Anam was able to draw a gun he had hidden on himself and fatally shot himself.

