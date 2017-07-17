AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has returned a murder indictment against a man accused of stabbing four students, one fatally, at the University of Texas.
Kendrex White is accused of the May 1 stabbings that left 19-year-old Harrison Brown dead and three others wounded.
The Travis County grand jury also indicted White on aggravated assault counts relating to the three injured students.
White remains jailed on $1 million bond. Police after his arrest said White appeared to be mentally ill, but he was ruled in June to be competent to stand trial. He is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing on Friday.
