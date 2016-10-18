AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state panel has suspended the license of a Texas veterinarian who used a bow and arrow to kill a cat that had wandered onto her property and boasted of the kill online.

The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners determined Tuesday that Kristen Lindsey can’t practice for a year. Her suspension will be followed by four years’ probation.

Her lawyer, Brian Bishop, told the board she believed the cat was feral and that it isn’t unusual for people near her rural home west of Houston to dispose of feral animals.

Bishop says she shouldn’t have posted an image to Facebook in April 2015, but that she didn’t act with “criminal recklessness.”

The Facebook post showed the cat dangling from the arrow as a smiling Lindsey held it aloft.