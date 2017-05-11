AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state lawmakers are considering a bill that could disqualify transgender athletes if their hormone therapy endangers opponents.
The move comes less than three months after transgender wrestler Mack Beggs won a Texas girls’ state championship. Critics said his steroid therapy treatment gave him an unfair advantage against girls who risked injury to wrestle him.
Beggs wants to wrestle next year, when he will be a senior.
Under NCAA rules, athletes transitioning from female to male are allowed to compete on men’s teams while taking testosterone, but can’t compete on women’s teams. Beggs wanted to wrestle against boys, but was barred from doing so because Texas requires athletes to compete against the gender listed on their birth certificates.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.