AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to stand trial on criminal securities fraud charges in May.
The trial date finally set by state District Judge George Gallagher comes 18 months after Texas’ top prosecutor was indicted on felony charges of defrauding wealthy investors.
Paxton has pleaded not guilty and faces 5 to 99 years in prison if convicted.
Federal securities regulators similarly accuse Paxton of duping investors in 2011, five years before he became attorney general. The Republican is accused of breaking the law by luring investors toward the high-tech startup Servergy Inc. without telling them the company was paying him.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
A nearly identical civil case brought against Paxton by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was thrown out by a federal judge. Federal regulators, however, are trying again.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.