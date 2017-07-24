AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas transgender activist beaten in a carjacking was targeted because of her gender identity, further raising tensions as state lawmakers advance revived legislation critics call an anti-LGBT “bathroom bill.”
Court documents filed Monday show 17-year-old Rayshad Deloach and his 26-year-old brother, Raymond, are charged with beating and pulling a gun on Stephanie Martinez before stealing her car in Austin last week.
Raymond Deloach told police the brothers targeted Martinez because she was transgender.
Martinez has vocally opposed a bill requiring transgender Texans to use public restrooms according to their birth-certificate gender that’s nearing passage in the Senate. It failed during Texas’ regular legislative session but was revived for an ongoing special session.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Why Republicans can’t govern | David Brooks / Syndicated columnist
- Passage of paid-family-leave act shows power of working together | Op-Ed
The day after her attack, Martinez testified against the bill before a Texas Senate committee.