Share story

By

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after an Ohio car crash and was fatally shot by police had marijuana in his system.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2kFn5X0 ) reports that toxicology tests for the 26-year-old Case Western Reserve University law student found no other drugs or alcohol in his system.

Authorities say a Hudson officer repeatedly shot Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri during a struggle on Dec. 4 after Alameri flipped his car along the Ohio Turnpike and ran away.

Investigators haven’t said why he fled. A witness who called 911 said it seemed something was wrong with Alameri and that he was “running wildly.”

Most Read Stories

Save 75% on digital access today.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States has discussed the case with Ohio’s governor and public safety director.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

The Associated Press