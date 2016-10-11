BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge says all jurors have been accounted for following Hurricane Matthew and testimony is set to resume in the trial of a Georgia man accused of intentionally leaving his 22-month-old son in a hot SUV to die.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2d5ewWM ) quotes Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark as saying that testimony will resume Wednesday.
According to the newspaper, Court Administrator Tom Charron said a dozen of the jurors showed up at the courthouse, and court officials were able to contact the remaining four. Trial recessed Thursday ahead of the storm.
Prosecutors say Justin Ross Harris intentionally killed his son, Cooper, by leaving him for hours in a vehicle parked outside the father’s workplace near Atlanta. Cooper’s lawyers called the death accidental.
Pretrial publicity prompted the trial’s move to Brunswick.
