CINCINNATI (AP) — Testimony is scheduled to resume on Friday in the trial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

Ray Tensing is accused of shooting Sam DuBose in the head during a traffic stop near campus.

Testimony by an expert witness for the prosecution on Thursday contradicted Tensing’s claim that he was being dragged by the car driven by DuBose and that he feared for his life.

Video analyst Grant Fredericks said his review of Tensing’s body camera video showed he was not being dragged.

Prosecutors also introduced evidence Thursday that Tensing did not detect drugs or alcohol in DuBose’s car.

An attorney for the since-fired Tensing has said DuBose wanted to get away because of marijuana he had in the vehicle.