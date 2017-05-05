JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s testimony in her federal fraud trial was briefly halted after she broke down under cross-examination by a prosecutor asking her about cash taken from a charity for poor kids that was deposited into her personal bank account.
The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2qLQ9jl ) that Brown shouted “They’re trying to destroy my life” Friday morning as jurors in Jacksonville filed out of the courtroom for a break after she cried on the stand.
Brown faces fraud charges after prosecutors say she funneled money from One Door for Education Foundation into her personal accounts.
Brown has pleaded not guilty, blaming her former chief of staff Elias “Ronnie” Simmons for stealing.
Brown managed to finish her testimony, and both sides rested their cases. The jury will hear closing arguments Monday.
