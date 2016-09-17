CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Tribune says a Maryland historian is close to revealing decades-old grand jury testimony involving a story the newspaper published during the World War II Battle of Midway.
The story, published June 7, 1942, said the U.S. Navy obtained advance knowledge of the Japanese fleet’s plans. It named the Japanese vessels involved in the battle and detailed their strategy.
The story sparked outrage and a grand jury was impaneled to seek criminal charges against the journalists. No indictment was handed up, and the testimony was sealed.
The Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2cvBmrA ) historian Elliot Carlson is close to revealing that testimony. But the U.S. Justice Department contends court rules do not permit the release of confidential grand jury records simply because they are of historical interest.
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com
