CINCINNATI (AP) — Prosecutors will resume calling witnesses Thursday, following the first day of testimony in which the two sides countered each other on whether a University of Cincinnati police officer was in danger when he fatally shot a black man during a 2015 traffic stop.

Two of Ray Tensing’s former police colleagues testified Wednesday during his murder trial that they heard “squealing tires” before the single gunshot was fired that killed Sam DuBose. A witness near the traffic stop said, though, that she didn’t see the vehicle move until after the shot.

Defense attorney Stewart Mathews contends the since-fired officer felt he was in danger as DuBose tried to speed away, using his car as “a weapon.”

Prosecutors say Tensing lied about being dragged and acted contrary to police standards and the law.