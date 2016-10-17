BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Testimony will continue for the second day in a former assistant football coach’s defamation and whistleblower lawsuit over his treatment by Penn State.
Mike McQueary’s case against the university where he was a player and a coach will resume on Tuesday at a county courthouse near campus.
McQueary claims the school put him on paid leave and then didn’t renew his contract in retaliation for reporting that Jerry Sandusky abused a child in a team shower, and for helping prosecutors convict him.
He’s seeking more than $4 million in lost wages and other damages.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Did the refs get it right? Seahawks seal win on controversial fourth-down pass to Falcons' Julio Jones WATCH
A lawyer for the university says it’s not Penn State’s fault that McQueary hasn’t been able to find a coaching position.
McQueary has testified that he witnessed child abuse but didn’t intervene or alert police.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.