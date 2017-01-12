NEW YORK (AP) — The outcome of Manhattan’s first Islamic State-related terrorism trial may hinge on the testimony of family members of a New York college student who died in Syria.
The yet-to-occur testimony in the trial of an Arizona man took on added significance Thursday when a legal fight erupted over a picture that may confirm the student’s death.
Ahmed Mohammed el-Gammal (ehl-gahm-AHL’) has pleaded not guilty to charges that he aided the Islamic State terror group by helping the student, Samy el-Goarany (ehl-goh-AHR’-nee), get to Syria.
A lawyer for the defendant says the legal team has asked the government for original versions of pictures that “purport to depict” the student’s death.
A prosecutor told jurors in federal court that el-Goarany’s family members will testify about his behavior before he left the U.S. in January 2015.
