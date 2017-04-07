ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The federal agency that oversees pipeline safety has ordered inspections and tests for an underwater pipeline that leaked crude oil into Alaska’s Cook Inlet.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration on Thursday issued the corrections order to Hilcorp Alaska LLC.
Cook Inlet is home to endangered beluga whales.
The company’s line between two production platforms leaked briefly April 1. Hilcorp immediately shut down production.
Workers spotted bubbling in the water near a platform leg. Based on the size of oil sheens, Hilcorp estimates the leak at less than three gallons (11 liters) of crude.
The federal agency is calling for a pressure test, a visual inspection and other conditions before the pipeline can be operated again.
A Hilcorp spokeswoman says the company is preparing a comment.
