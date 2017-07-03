HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A defense lawyer says an Alabama man charged with terrorism-related activity is being held “illegally and unconstitutionally” without bond in a county jail.
Prosecutors dispute that, saying 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed is dangerous and must remain behind bars with no bond. They say he admitted planning and discussions about planting explosives in a public building, though they didn’t say what building was targeted.
A judge is to consider the arguments at a hearing Wednesday.
Sayyed is charged under state law with providing support for an act of terrorism. He was arrested on June 15 in Huntsville.
Prosecutors say they searched his residence and found materials and chemicals that could be used to craft an explosive device.
Sayyed was born in North Carolina. He’s been attending college in Huntsville.