NEW YORK (AP) — From the outside, Samy El-Goarany seemed to have it all.
He grew up in a spacious home with an indoor swimming pool in New York’s Hudson Valley, went to college in Manhattan and was set to pursue a career in real estate.
That’s why childhood friends are having trouble understanding how el-Goarany could have been killed in Syria last year fighting for the Islamic State group.
Prosecutors recently revealed el-Goarany’s identity in connection with a case against an Arizona man charged with recruiting Islamic State fighters.
In a brief interview, el-Goarany’s father says his son was manipulated to travel to Syria by that man, whose federal trial is set for January.
Childhood friends described el-Goarany as a studious history buff who practiced Islam but never proselytized.
