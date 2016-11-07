CHICAGO (AP) — Tensions remain high in a predominantly white neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side where an off-duty police officer fatally shot a 25-year-old black man.
Authorities say Joshua Beal of Indianapolis was shot Saturday after he either fired or tried to fire a gun during what they described as a road rage incident.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers beefed up patrols in Mount Greenwood to prevent a fight between Black Lives Matter protesters and Blue Lives Matter activists on Sunday. He says the department will do the same Monday if protesters return.
The shooting happened during a melee that erupted when an off-duty firefighter told someone in a funeral caravan in which Beal was riding that he or she was illegally blocking a fire lane.
