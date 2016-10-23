FALLS RIVER, La. (AP) — Officials say a cold front is responsible for tens of thousands of dead fish washing up along the banks of the False River in Louisiana.

A biologist with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Brian Heimann, tells WAFB-TV (http://bit.ly/2e1ya24 ) that a cold front came through the area this week and caused the shallower areas of the lake to lose oxygen.

Video from the station shows the lifeless fish drifting in the water along the river bank and under boat docks.

The vast majority of the dead fish were Threadfin Chad. Heimann says the False River is overpopulated with the species, and officials are already working to control the fish.

There’s no word on who’s going to clean up the mess.

