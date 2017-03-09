NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee investigators have arrested a woman who they say ran over a Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger’s foot and struck a deputy with her car before being shot last month.

News outlets report 28-year-old Chelsey Dunbar of Greene County was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

Authorities say a ranger tried to stop Dunbar for speeding Feb. 5 in Gatlinburg when she drove over his foot, prompting a chase. Authorities say Dunbar hit a police cruiser in Cosby before fleeing again.

Deputies chased the vehicle to a field, where they say Dunbar then hit a deputy with her car.

Officials say they fired at Dunbar as she continued to drive toward the injured deputy. Dunbar was hospitalized.

Online jail records don’t say whether she has an attorney.