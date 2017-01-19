KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal agency in Tennessee has elected an African-American to be chairperson for the first time in its 83-year history.
V. Lynn Evans will also be the first woman, and the first person from Memphis, to lead the Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity across parts of seven southeastern states, among other services.
Evans has served on the board since January 2013. She owns a certified public accounting and consulting firm and has been on the Memphis Light, Gas & Water board.
The Anguilla, Mississippi, native has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Jackson State University.
Three board members completed their terms Jan. 3. The board’s current six members held a vote to elect Evans.
The U.S. president picks board nominees, and the U.S. Senate confirms them.
