MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on charges of murder, rape and aggravated child abuse following the death of a 6-year-old girl.
Shelby County prosecutors allege that the teen, who was 14 at the time, was responsible for the December 2015 death of the girl in the Memphis-area community of Cordova. She died four days after her foster mother found her unresponsive on the den floor.
The girl’s internal injuries included a lacerated liver, bruising to the pelvis, bite marks on her back and bleeding on the brain. Her 9-year-old brother and 7-year old sister were also injured.
The defendant is being tried as an adult. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website had no information about who his attorney is.
