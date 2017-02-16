NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s district attorney says state agents will investigate all future fatal police shootings in Davidson County after authorities said a white police officer there fatally shot an armed African-American man in the back.

The decision by DA Glenn Funk is a reversal of policy. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are investigating the death of 31-year-old Jocques Scott Clemmons, who was shot in the back and killed on Friday after a traffic stop.

Nashville police this week revised their account of what happened to Clemmons after obtaining new surveillance video. Police initially believed that Clemmons abruptly charged at Officer Josh Lippert and made full contact with him. Officials say the additional footage shows Clemmons stopped short of Lippert and turned around and ran in the opposite direction.