KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor has determined that sheriff’s deputies were justified in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old man two months ago.
Albert Gagnier, who was white, was shot by Knox County sheriff’s deputies on May 23 when they responded to a report that Gagnier was shooting in a neighborhood.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk said in a statement Tuesday that District Attorney General Charme Allen reviewed the investigative file and concluded the force used was necessary to stop the threat. Knoxville police conducted the criminal investigation, and the sheriff’s office conducted the administrative investigation.
Seven deputies were placed on paid administrative leave after Gagnier’s death. Their names and races weren’t released.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com