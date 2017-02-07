NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Visitors entering a Tennessee prison one day last week had the word “Trump” stamped on their hands as they passed through security.

State corrections officials say they don’t know who chose to put the U.S. president’s last name on the stamp at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville or why, but it won’t happen again.

The president, one of the world’s most renowned real-estate developers, is often fond of brandishing his name on his luxury properties.

State Department of Correction spokeswoman Neysa Taylor says that the words on the stamp change daily. She said prison officials don’t want anyone to be offended and have forbidden proper names being put on stamps in the future.