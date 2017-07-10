MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee mosque that has been the subject of years of controversy and vandalism has been defaced again.
The Islamic Center of Murfreesboro’s spokesman Salah Sbenaty tells The Daily News Journal that graffiti with expletives were spray-painted on a side door overnight. Messages also were found on the back of the building and an outdoor basketball court, and bacon was wrapped around an exterior door. Muslims don’t eat pork.
A small facility housed the center before a county judge approved construction on a new mosque in May 2010. Opponents had sued the local county in an unsuccessful bid to halt construction. The mosque opened in August 2012.
The center has endured public protests, vandalism, arson of a construction vehicle and a bomb threat.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigns
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
___
Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com