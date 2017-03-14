BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on state troopers, prompting them to shoot him.

The Kingsport Times-News (http://bit.ly/2lXgFs2 ) reports 39-year-old Richard D. Jenny of Johnson City entered the plea Monday to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities say Jenny pulled a weapon Jan. 12 after two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stopped a speeding vehicle in which he was riding. Troopers fired at Jenny and hit him. Jenny was hospitalized for an extended period.

A grand jury earlier this month concluded troopers did not use excessive force.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said Jenny is white. Authorities haven’t released the troopers’ races.

